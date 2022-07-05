Firm restates commitment to sustainable comfort for families

Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has restated its commitment to providing sustainable comfort for its customers by making available quality and energy-efficient products or solutions.

The Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Richmond Aguiar, stated this during the Country Manager forum with the media in Lagos.

Aguiar noted that the company has consistently invested in research and development, leading to multiple advanced products with unique offerings.

According to him, each product features heat pumps for heating and solar efficient hybrid systems tailored to customer needs.

He disclosed that the Ariston range of products comes in…