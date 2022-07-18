2023 general elections: OAAN to embark on sensitisation exercise

AS part of its contributions towards addressing the issue of voters’ apathy in Nigeria, the umbrella body of the nation’s outdoor advertisers, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) has revealed it might soon commence a voters’ sensitisation exercise, aimed at encouraging more participation at the coming general elections slated for next year.

Disclosing this in an exclusive interview with Brands & Marketing, recently, the association’s president, Chief Emma Ajufo, stated that as a responsible professional body, it had become imperative for the association to contribute its own quota towards checking the sliding interests of Nigerians in the nation’s…