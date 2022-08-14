Niger approves medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper for 2023 to 2025

Niger state government has approved the State Medium Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy paper for 2023 to 2025.

The Commissioner for Planning Alhaji Zakari Abubakar made the disclosure

while briefing journalists at the Government House, Minna.

Alhaji Abubakar explained that the approved document consists of Economic and Fiscal update, Fiscal Strategy paper and Budget policy statement for three years medium term planning and the preparation of 2023 budget.

He said the framework was premised on the prevailing economic realities and was done in line with the provision of section 13(I) b of the state Fiscal Responsibility Law (FRL) 2010, which requires the state governor to…