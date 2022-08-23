Retirement is inevitable. Prepare now by using these 10 tips

Retirement, a stage in life when you leave the workforce to rest from labor, is inevitable. In Nigeria, retirement starts at 60 years of age. However, there is no specific age to wait for before preparing for retirement. You can prepare for retirement even in your early twenties. The earlier, the better for you.

A lot of people, especially business owners, retire at a very young age. Retiring early is of a great advantage to you.

You don’t have to wait until it is time for you to retire before making plans. If you are a civil servant, your preparation should start the day you receive your appointment. Making plans at an old age can cost you a lot of unfavorable…