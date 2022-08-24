Group asks INEC to uphold electronic transfer of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been charged to ensure that it keeps its promise of transmitting the result of the 2023 general election electronically in line with the new Electoral Act.

This, according to Delta Youth Coalition (DYC), is to avert the wrath of Nigerian youths come 2023 general elections in the country.

The President-General of DYC, Chibuzor Agunwa, gave the charge on Tuesday, during an interactive session with reporters in Asaba in reference to comments by INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye that the results of the 2023 elections would be collated manually.

The president general said though the commission claimed that Okoye was misinterpreted…