Terrorists now use our men as slaves on their farms, rape our wives, daughters —Katsina elders cry

ELDERS of rural communities in Katsina State have lamented that men in their villages now work as slaves on farms ‘owned’ by bandits, even as the hoodlums have developed a taste for constantly raping married women and teenage girls.

In a report by BBC Hausa Service transcribed by Tribune Online, the elders described the series of invasions and atrocities committed by the bandits as mind-boggling. The elders under the aegis of the Movement to Secure Katsina Citizens called on all “patriotic citizens” to contribute to the efforts to tackle the security problems in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the others in the interview with BBC Hausa Service, one of the elders, Dr…