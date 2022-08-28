Esan Youths Protest Bad Road, Urge FG to Urgently Fix Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road  – THISDAYLIVE

A group under the aegis of the Esan Liberation Movement (ELM) has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency fix the abandoned portions of the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road.

In a statement signed by Prosper Iyere, Leader of Esan Liberation Movement on behalf of the Concerned Ekpoma Eminent Stakeholders Forum, (CEESF), Iruekpen Youth Association respectively, the Group also called on the federal lawmakers representing the entire Esanland to prevail on relevant government authorities to direct the contractor handling the road construction to mobilize to site and immediately commence work on the project, to address the pains and terrible experience the people face on a daily basis.

The group and other concerned youths in Esanland have been protesting the neglect of the road by federal authorities since Monday, August 22, 2022.

The group noted that despite a series of letters to authorities drawing attention to the deplorable condition of the road,…