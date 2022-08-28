



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Mr Michael Lana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the names of alleged All Progressives Congress (APC) members nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in order to have a credible election next year. Lana, a lawyer, in a statement made available to newsmen […]

Withdraw names of APC members nominated as RECs, Oyo SDP guber candidate tells Buhari

