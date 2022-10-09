76 people missing in Anambra boat accident

NO fewer than 76 persons are missing in a boat mishap that occurred in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the tragedy took place at the weekend in Umunnankwo community.

Eyewitnesses said, the ill-fated boat, which had about 85 persons on board, took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba before it capsized.

According to Pascal Anieg- buna, the transition committee chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, “while some of the passengers were rescued, several others, unfortunately, lost their lives.

A source in SEMA who craved anonymity because he was not yet authorised to speak on the development said, “An…