Former Governor Dariye condemns attacks on Plateau communities

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Chibi Dariye, has condemned in strong terms the incessant attacks on communities and killings in the Bokkos local government area of the state, describing the situation as unfortunate.

The former governor expressed worry over the incident, which, according to him, had become a recurring situation in the area, and sympathized with the victims’ families. He called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, draft adequate military personnel to the area before the situation gets out of hand.

Senator Dariye, in a statement he personally signed, said it is unfortunate that such an incident can occur despite the peaceful…