Bauchi Police neutralise 2 suspected kidnappers, arrest 7 others for various crimes

Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised two suspected kidnappers who were involved in the exchange for gunfire with operatives while trying to resist arrest and attempted to escape.

The suspected kidnappers were 25-year-old Muhammadu Lawali and Dangi whose surname was unknown, of Gobiya, Mundu villages of Bogoro and Dangi Local Government Areas of the state while Hussaini Salisu was arrested.

According to the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, they were arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He explained that “on 7/09/2022 at about 1600hrs, a patrol team attached to Maina-Maji Divisional…