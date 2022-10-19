Buhari to unveil Tinubu’s manifesto, inaugurate campaign council Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may formally commence its presidential campaign this weekend.

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Simon Lalong had a closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In attendance at the meeting were former national chairman of the party and Deputy Director General PCC (Operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The federal lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Secretary of the PCC, Honourable James Faleke were also in attendance.

Before the arrival of the PCC team, the APC national chairman had a closed-door…