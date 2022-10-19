UNIBEN fixes October 23 for resumption

Following the recent Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspension of its eight months long industrial action, the Management of the University of Benin, Edo State has scheduled Monday, October 24, 2022, as the resumption date for its academic activities.

The institution advised students of the school to return to their halls of residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022, for the resumption of the second semester that was truncated by the strike.

According to a statement issued by University Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, online registration of new students admitted for 2021/2022 is to begin December 2

The statement read: “The University of Benin…