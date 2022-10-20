Kwara governor pledges to reinvent teachers’ training college

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has promised to reinvent the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The governor who paid an inspection visit to the institution promised at the weekend to find an enduring solution to the problem associated with prompt payment of staff salary, assuring the management of the institution of the readiness of the state government to attend to other academic needs of the college.

Speaking with journalists, the acting provost of the college, Dr Ahmed Jimoh Ayinla, said that the governor visited the college to assess challenges and to assess activities in the institution.

He noted that one of the major issues discussed was that of full…