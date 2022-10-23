NAICOM pledges prompt payment of claims to insured flood victims

Succour may be on the way for insured flood victims in the country as the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has pledged to expedite action on prompt payment of their claims.

This was disclosed by Rasaaq Salami, Head, Corporate Communications & Market Development of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in a message posted on its site.

Also, NAICOM sympathized with victims of the recent flood disaster across the country while reaffirming its determination to ensure that victims who took insurance policies against such misfortunes receive their claims on time.

He said, “NAICOM sympathizes with victims of recent flood disasters across the country and wants to assure all…