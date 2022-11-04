Buhari commissions Nigeria/Cameroon joint border post, reiterates need for neighbourliness

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Mfum, Cross River State, called for more neighbourliness and mutual understanding between African states in order to enhance trade, security and promote the development of the continent.

The President, represented by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, at the commissioning ceremony of the Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Post and Bridge, said the 1.5km project would enhance the interconnectivity of “our people and communities, improve living standards, reduce barriers to inter-regional trade and strengthen border security.’’

“It is with a great sense of satisfaction that we are witnessing the official Joint…