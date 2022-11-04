NIPR holds seminar on implications of going to polls as polarised country

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has concluded arrangements to organize a public lecture on the implications of going to polls as a polarised country.

In a statement issued by the chapter’s on behalf of its chairman, Haruna Malami on Friday noted the theme of this year’s public lecture was chosen in view of the frequent reversals of policies that tend to have a negative impact on sustainable development.

In view of that the statement posited that Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe shall be leading an array of speakers and panelists at the 2022 Public Lecture and Annual…