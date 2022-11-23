Quantity surveyors seek transparency in funding for infrastructure project

In order to promote transparency in the provision of funds for infrastructural projects, professionals under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) are seeking the adoption of International Cost Management Standard 3 (ICMS) in the country.

According to the President of NIQS, Mr Olayemi Shonubi, the adoption of ICMS would not only enhance transparency in the management of scarce resources but also ensure that the nation gets value for money spent on the projects.

Besides, he said it would enhance investment in the infrastructure by private sector participants and multilateral development institutions.

“Should I also state that it will equally ease as…