We need something like Third Mainland Bridge —Gbaramatu kingdom

THE Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, has pleaded with the Federal Government to construct a bridge similar to the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to link up all riverside communities across Delta State.

The monarch of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State made the plea when conferring a chieftaincy title on Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Tinubu was conferred with Iyelawei title meaning “a very important person” by the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom at Oporoza, the ancestral and political headquarters of the…