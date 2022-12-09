COP15: Campaign for Nature highlights 3 critical issues biodiversity conference should address

As the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) kicks off, countries around the world are being called on to agree to a global strategy and deliver a “Paris moment” for nature.

COP15 is taking place from December 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada.

A press briefing hosted today, December 8, by Campaign for Nature, highlighted three issues to be addressed by the negotiations at COP15.

The Campaign for Nature is a partnership of the Wyss Campaign for Nature and the National Geographic Society. It works with partners worldwide to champion the ambitious, science-driven, global goal to protect at least 30 per cent of the planet…