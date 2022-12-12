Autochek wins Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at NBLA

Autochek, the automotive technology company making car ownership more accessible and affordable across Africa, has been named as the Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at the 2022 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA).

The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards celebrates business leaders and visionary companies that deliver game changing products and services that impact lives and livelihoods across the country.

The Mobility Finance Platform of the Year award recognizes Autochek as the company with the most outstanding financing models that is democratizing access to automobile ownership and driving innovation…