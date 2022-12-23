BB Titans category sponsor, Nigerian Breweries, inspires Africans to rise as giants

Nigeria’s largest brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB), has been disclosed as one of the sponsors for the 2023 Big Brother Titans show.

The announcement was made at the official press briefing conference which took place on Thursday, 15th December 2022 in Lagos Nigeria. The show’s producers, Multichoice, announced Nigerian Breweries as a category sponsor for the Lager and Stout categories.

The FMCG portfolio has, over the years, expressed ways that its brands are committed to refreshing Nigerians and inspiring values like confidence and self-expression. Its range of products are esteemed to be the perfect companion during special moments like spending quality time with…