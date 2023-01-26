‘We receive at least five stroke cases every week at UPTH’

A medical expert, Professor Sunday Chinenye says that the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and stroke continues to increase yearly even as at least five cases of stroke with gloomy outcomes are seen at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), every week.

Professor Chinenye, in a lecture entitled “Non-Communicable Diseases in Nigeria: The Research Evidence and Policy Responses”, at a valedictory programme to celebrate the retirement and 70th birthday of Professor Oladimeji Oladepo at the College of Medicine, Ibadan, said stroke, diabetes, cancer and chronic lung diseases currently constitute the four topmost leading causes of death in…