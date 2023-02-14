Niger Gov restates commitment to revamp Judiciary

Adelowo Oladipo

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has reiterated his commitment to revamping the Judicial arm of government adding that it is critical to the development of democracy.

Governor Sani Bello stated this at the commissioning of the High Court I and II complexes in Kontagora reconstructed and furnished at the cost of over N226 Million.

He expressed delight that the completion of the reconstruction work and furnishing of the High Court complexes will engender a quick dispensation of Justice.

In her response, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, observed that Judiciary plays a crucial role in a functional democracy.

While…