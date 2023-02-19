JUST IN: APC Chairman holds closed door meeting with 10 govs, 2 deputies

By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is in a closed door meeting with some of the governors on his party platform.

In attendance at the ongoing meeting holding at Buhari House, are governors of Plateau , Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Kogi, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Ekiti, Jigawa, and Deputy governors of Imo and Katsina states.

In his opening remarks, the APC national chairman said he called the meeting to discuss ongoing situation in the country.

He said: “Now it is my privilege to welcome you to this important emergency meeting. It is that we found a situation where we have a pressing need to get together as our flag bearers of…