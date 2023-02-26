APC polls highest votes in 25 out of 33 LGAs in Oyo – Tribune Online

By Wale Akinselure

In the presidential election results in Oyo declared thus far, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the highest number of votes in 25 local government areas.

APC has a total of 312,449, PDP polled a sum of 130,970 and LP gained a total of 68,302

The APC won in Ibadan North-West, Kajola, Atisbo, Lagelu, Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East, Oyo West, Iseyin, Ibarapa East, Saki East, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa Central, Iwajowa, Ido, Itesiwaju, Ogbomoso South, Ogbomoso North,…