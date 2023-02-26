Labour party agent rejects results collated from Lagos Mainland local government area (video)





A Labour party agent has rejected the results collated from Lagos Mainland local government area.

Speaking at the INEC collation center in Lagos state on Sunday, February 26, the lady argued that thugs attacked nine polling units within the local government area during the election held on Saturday, February 25, and this caused the electorates to be disenfranchised. She said these incidents must be considered.

See the results presented by INEC below…

APC- 20, 030

LP- 18, 698

PDP- 3005

Watch a video of the agent speaking below