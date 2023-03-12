Beautiful Nubia: A Poet and Musical Icon

By: Toyin Falola

Music has registered itself as one of the most wondrous phenomena in the world for centuries now — from the Hurrian Hymn No. 6, which some civilizations consider humans’ first song, to the newer renditions of Burna Boy and other Afrobeats musicians — there is no denying that music has been around for as long as human societies have existed, and even if music in centuries past is not as organised as contemporary music, the fact remains that it serves the multi-functional purposes in today’s society.

The vitality of music to human societies owes to several reasons, chief of which is how potently it helps humans stay healthy and happy. This wonder is further…