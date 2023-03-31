Islamic Development Bank to partner FG on agriculture

By: Biola Azeez | Ilorin

ISLAMIC Development Bank (IsDB) will collaborate with the Federal Government on the use of special agricultural programmes to move Nigerians out of poverty.

The team leader of IsDB, Mr Javed Khan, stated this during the first supervision mission of the implementation of the special agro-industrial processing zone project in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to Khan, Nigeria has all it takes to solve poverty challenges confronting the people through agriculture.

Khan said the bank would bring its expertise and other logistics to ensure the success of the unique model.

He explained that Nigeria is the first place among member-countries where the project is set for…