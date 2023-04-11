Food systems should focus more on addressing malnutrition, says HarvestPlus

HarvestPlus Nigeria has called for more focus to be centred on addressing malnutrition through food system instead of the usual focus on addressing hunger.

Dr. Yusuf Dollah, the Country Director, HarvestPlus Nigeria said this in Kano State while unveiling two iron-rich pearl millets which was produced in partnership International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI).

Dr Dollah noted that HarvestPlus is committed to championing food system transformation through improving nutrition and public health, developing and promoting biofortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

He noted that in Nigeria, HarvestPlus…