Insecurity: Buhari leaving Nigeria far better than he met it — Presidency





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Olayinka Ajayi

THE Presidency, last night, said President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving Nigeria better than he met it in 2015 in terms of security and economy.

The Presidency also defended President Buhari on his alleged lopsided appointments of security heads in the past eight years, saying appointment of service chiefs and heads of security agencies cannot be subjected to ethnic balancing or federal character.

Buhari will be exiting office next month, precisely May 29 after completing eight years of two terms.

Critics have said that the country was worse off since Buhari mounted the saddle of leadership and he has been accused of nepotism and favouritism against competence and respect for federal character.

However, appearing on Channels Television programme last night, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said no matter what people say, Buhari will be leaving Nigeria better than he met the country in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper