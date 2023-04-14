Group drums support for Benjamin Kalu as Speaker

A Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG) on Friday tipped the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the next Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, CSGGG National Convener, Chief Dominic Ogakwu expressed optimism in the capacity of Hon. Kalu to lead the Green Chamber in the next democratic dispensation, having demonstrated sufficient capacity as Spokesman for the past four years.

While urging the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on the need to uphold the tents of Federal character principle, Chief Ogakwu observed that South East should be given a fair share in the country’s leadership…