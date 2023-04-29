Concerned APC members seek federal

Amidst the silence of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee on the zoning arrangement for offices of Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, a group in the ruling party, Concerned APC Members Forum, has demanded adherence to the federal character principle.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, National Convener of the Forum, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said every geo-political zone should be given a sense of belonging.

While it noted that the South West and North East have since produced President-elect and Vice – President respectively, the group urged the APC National Working Committee and the Progressives Governors Forum to consider zoning of President of…