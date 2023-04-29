Ex-Gov Bello’s aide tasks govt to invest

Petra Akiti Oyegbule the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on Government at all levels to invest massively in developing Nigeria’s culture to correct the value system in our society.

Oyegbule who described culture as unique in the African setting made the call during the celebration of the 2023 Ovia Osese festival held in Ogori Magongo Local Government of Kogi State.

According to her, the Ovia Osese festival is well structured stressing that, Government at all levels should be interested in the festival to give it more colour by exporting it as part of the Country’s heritage.

“We are Nigerians. Nigeria is very beautiful because…