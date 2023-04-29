Making a case for Buhari as leader in 10th National Assembly

Solomon Arogundade

Intrigues, power play and high-tech politics are presently being deployed by interested individuals as the search for the new leadership of the National Assembly gets underway.

And with talks hitting the front burner of public discourse ahead of the inauguration of the returning and elected senators on June 13 this year, it remains to be seen those who will lead other Senators as Nigerians yearn for better governance under the impending administration of the new president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For some political consideration, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with 59 Senators of the 109-Senate membership, has started meeting with the…