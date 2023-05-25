Bauchi Gov backs media roles in building democratic culture,

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has commended the role played by the Nigerian Media in building democratic culture, institutions and practices in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility.

The Governor was speaking in Abuja on Thursday 25th May 2023 when he chaired a public presentation of a book on the role of the “ Media and Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy: Threats, Constraints and Resilience organized by the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought.

The Governor who performed the double role as the Chairman and Chief Presenter of the groundbreaking book was represented at the event by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado.

Bala…