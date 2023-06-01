Gov Sani, security chiefs meet in Kaduna

The newly sworn-in Governor of Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has chaired the maiden Security Council Meeting of his administration pledging total commitment to providing logistics support to security agencies in order to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor (Print Media), Nasiru Abdulkadir and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday evening expressed concern and reiterated the fact that safety and security is a major plank of his administration’s 7-Point Agenda.

To this end, he urged the Heads of Security Agencies to facilitate and or organize an all-inclusive Security Summit with a view to promoting…