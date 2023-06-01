Tinubu meets Senate President, Speaker in Aso Rock





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting commenced about 2 pm after the security meeting with the President and shortly after the principal officers arrived at the State House.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for June 5 and the eventual election of a new President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Despite the fact that the National Working Committee, NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has micro-zoned the positions, at least six senators have indicated an interest in contesting for the seat of the president of the 10th Senate.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper