EU’s report on 2023 elections accurate,  LP counters FG 

The Labour Party, in a swift reaction to the federal government’s position on the conclusion of the European Union over the 2023 election, described the Presidency’s comment discrediting the report as medicine after death.

The party in a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh said the report from the EU was one out of many international observers who had submitted that the election was rigged in favour of the ruling party.

The Statement reads: “The leadership of the Labour Party has noted with dismay the statement by the Federal Government discrediting the European Union’s conclusion on the 2023 General Election wherein…