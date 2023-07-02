JAMB withdraws result of UTME candidate for deceiving Nigerians over fake result

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has withdrawn the result of one Mmesoma Ejikeme, a candidate of the just-released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result over alleged manipulation of her scores.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that Ejikeme, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, was recently awarded a N3 million scholarship by Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company.

Benjamin said that some of the 2023 UTME candidates were parading fake scores in order to get undue advantage.

He said JAMB, which also listed the case of one Atung Gerald in Kaduna that allegedly claimed to have scored 380, advised the public not to fall victim to the antics of the candidates.

“The attention of JAMB has been drawn to several publications in both print…