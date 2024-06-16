Find Solution To Out-of-school Children Crisis — Expert Tells Govt

By Angela Atabo

SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, a child-centered international organisation, has advocated urgent need to find solutions to barriers that keep millions of Nigerian children out-of-school.

Mr Eghosa Erhumwunse, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria, made the call on Sunday in Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Erhumwunse said an urgent collective effort was required to ensure that every Nigerian child had access to quality education in the safest environment.

He said the call was imperative as the world celebrates the International Day of the African Child, with the theme “Education for All: The Time is Now.”

“There is a dire need to re-evaluate the concerns of education and the growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“According to a recent report from UNICEF, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with about 18.4 million children out of school in…