Philip Shaibu throws weight behind APC’s Okpebholo

Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, announced his support for Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

Shaibu stated that he would back Okpebholo over Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, citing Okpebholo’s local roots and suitability to govern Edo State.

Shaibu, speaking at the Fathers’ Day celebration at the Saint Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, highlighted his opposition to godfatherism in politics.

He criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, as a product of godfatherism, contrasting him with Okpebholo, who he…