Groom-to-be shot dead after wedding introduction in Osun

A wedding ceremony scheduled to hold between a middle-aged man, Toromade Adebowale and his pregnant wife (name withheld) in few weeks time in Ede, Osun state ended abruptly as the aspiring husband was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The life of the deceased was cut short by his killers, while another person who was amongst those in his company also sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Toromade was reportedly said to be returning from where he went to celebrate the election of new executives for the union of motorcyclists in the town who had just won an election conducted for them by their union.

An eyewitness account who…