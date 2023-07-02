Ondo Reps member writes Tinubu, alleges Southwest marginalisation

The lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Donald Ojogo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the age-long marginalisation of the South West region in the appointments of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) governing board.

Ojogo, who noted this in a letter addressed to President Tinubu noted that despite being blessed as one of the richest oil producing in the country, no South west indigene has been appointed to NDDC and other relevant Board.

The lawmaker, who said deliberate exclusion of the region, particularly Ondo state, had given credence to the long-held perception that the headship, especially the…