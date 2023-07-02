PDP group throws weight behind Tambuwal

A Peoples Democratic Party affiliated group named “the PDP Action 2023″ has thrown its weight behind the ambition of the immediate past Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District. in his quest to become the Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

The PDP leadership is expected to name the next Senate Minority Leader and other minority principal officers when the Senate resume from Sallah break on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

It would be recalled that there are moves by some prominent members of the PDP including some former governors who are bent on frustrating Tambuwal’s ambition.

The PDP Action 2023, therefore,…