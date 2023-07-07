Senate mandates FCTA, VIO, FRSC, others to wipe out illegal motor parks in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday mandated the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Vehicle Inspection Office, (VIO) the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC) to take urgent steps to remove illegal motor parks and pick up points within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Senate also urged the joint task force to always enforce the penalty for the creation of illegal garages within the nation’s capital city.

The Red Chamber resolution was on the heels of a motion sponsored by Senator representing Nasarawa West, Ahmed Wadada and co-sponsored by Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe.

Senator Wadada who expressed concern over the influx to Abuja which has put…