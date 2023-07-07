Felix Stripped Of Iconic Jersey Number 7 At Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have reportedly stripped Joao Felix of his No.7 jersey after returning to the club following his ill-fated short spell as a loanee at Chelsea in the 2022/2023 season.

After allegedly falling out with manager Diego Simeone, Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge in January in an effort to revive his career that appeared to have stalled following a trying recent stint with Atletico.

Felix only managed to score four goals in 16 Premier League games for Chelsea and failed to make a good impression during his brief time with the Blues.

The 23-year-old Portugal forward’s situation at Atletico Madrid has now gotten worse after losing the No. 7 jersey to France forward, Antoine Griezmann.

Also Read: PSG, Man United Will Go All Out To Sign Osimhen –Cannavaro

According to Sport Bible, Griezmann has now been assigned Felix’s number 7. Before leaving Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in 2019, the 32-year-old wore the number during his initial stint with the club.

Atletico…