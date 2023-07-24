Makinde: Confluence of vision and resourcefulness

Let’s set out with a fact: Between 1999 and 2019, no governor in Oyo State constructed a 65-kilometre long road, not one. That is a 20-year period. But within two years in office, Engineer Seyi Makinde was able to commence and complete the reconstruction of the Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road. The 65-kilometre road project, which was awarded on November 1, 2019, was inaugurated on June 3, 2021. The road has taken away the stress associated with plying that route and reduced travel time between Ibadan, the state capital and the Oke-Ogun zone of the state, by as much as over two hours. Before the road was reconstructed, commuters spent about three hours between Moniya and Iseyin. But…