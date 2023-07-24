





Former Liverpool midfielder, Patrik Berger, could not hide his joy after meeting with some Nigerian young footballers in Lagos on Saturday as part of his two-day tour of the city. Berger, popularly called ‘the Bomb’ in his playing days, was visiting Africa for the first time. He told journalists at a dinner organised by Standard […]

The post Patrik Berger in first visit to Africa, wants Nigerian kids to play for Liverpool appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper