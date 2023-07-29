‘Cost of petrol is killing businesses, Nigerians are suffering’

Since the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, life and living have not been easy for most Nigerians. The prices of virtually all goods and services have skyrocketed. OLUWADARASIMI FAJOBI and TEMILOLUWA AKINOLA spoke to some Nigerians. Their responses:

Collins Oboh (banker)

Before the increase in petrol price, I spent an average of about N10,000 on petrol in a week, and my wife spent maybe N5,000 – N7000 a week. Currently, I spend a minimum of N25,000 – N30,00, and my wife spends a minimum of about N10,00 –N12,000. In total, that is about N42,000 naira in a week. Unfortunately, it now costs us an average of about N100,000 – N150,000 in a…